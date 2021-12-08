Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.86 Per Share

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.86 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84.

Shares of ENB stock opened at C$48.96 on Wednesday. Enbridge has a 1 year low of C$40.63 and a 1 year high of C$54.00. The stock has a market cap of C$99.19 billion and a PE ratio of 17.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$51.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$49.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.97, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$11.47 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Enbridge will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

ENB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities set a C$57.00 target price on Enbridge and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut Enbridge to a “hold” rating and set a C$56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$53.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$53.00 target price on Enbridge and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CSFB cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$54.88.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

