Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $53.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.35% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Enterprise Financial operates commercial banking and wealth management businesses in metropolitan St. Louis and Kansas City, with a primary focus on serving the needs of privately held businesses, their owners and other success-minded individuals. “

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

NASDAQ EFSC opened at $48.47 on Monday. Enterprise Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $33.28 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.73 and a 200-day moving average of $46.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $114.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.79 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 12.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, CFO S Turner Keene purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tony Scavuzzo sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total value of $6,764,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 9,900 shares of company stock valued at $424,425. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 130.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 15.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 29.8% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.