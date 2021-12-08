Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WRE)

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) – Truist Securiti cut their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued on Monday, December 6th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.47). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $42.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WRE. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Truist decreased their target price on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

WRE opened at $25.59 on Tuesday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $20.74 and a 52-week high of $27.05. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.79 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 485.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,444,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,222,000 after purchasing an additional 433,733 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 6.2% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 35,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 9.1% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

