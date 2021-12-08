ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.68 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) will post earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for ERYTECH Pharma’s earnings. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ERYTECH Pharma will report full year earnings of ($2.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($2.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.44) to ($2.13). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ERYTECH Pharma.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ERYP shares. Cowen downgraded ERYTECH Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ERYTECH Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JMP Securities downgraded ERYTECH Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded ERYTECH Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ERYTECH Pharma stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of ERYTECH Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ERYP traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.44. The company had a trading volume of 37,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,095. ERYTECH Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.06.

ERYTech Pharma SA is a biopharmaceutical company, which develops medical products. The firm conducts research and development of innovative red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases. The company was founded by Pierre-Olivier Goineau and Yann Godfrin on November 22, 2004 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

