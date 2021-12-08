Essex LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Essex LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after buying an additional 7,320 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 41,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,142,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 17,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $430.49 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $417.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $406.61. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $333.77 and a 12-month high of $435.41.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

