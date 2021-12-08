Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $3.23 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.27. Essex Property Trust reported earnings per share of $3.02 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full year earnings of $12.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.45 to $12.51. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $13.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.53 to $14.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Essex Property Trust.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($1.28). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 31.27%. The company had revenue of $360.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

ESS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.61.

NYSE ESS traded up $2.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $346.97. 3,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,175. The company has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $324.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Essex Property Trust has a 12-month low of $226.79 and a 12-month high of $357.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.51%.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 7,329 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.76, for a total value of $2,424,140.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 11,985 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.39, for a total value of $4,103,544.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,377 shares of company stock valued at $25,774,457. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESS. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 205.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,865,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 160.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aegon Asset Management UK PLC purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,626,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

