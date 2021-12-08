Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $390.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

ESS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $349.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $333.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $359.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $341.61.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Shares of ESS opened at $344.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.14, a PEG ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $337.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $324.81. Essex Property Trust has a 12-month low of $226.79 and a 12-month high of $357.90.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($1.28). The firm had revenue of $360.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.54 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust will post 12.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.51%.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 31,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.72, for a total value of $10,779,746.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 7,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.76, for a total transaction of $2,424,140.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,377 shares of company stock valued at $25,774,457. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the second quarter valued at $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1,471.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 94.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 17.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.