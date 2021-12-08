EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Receives $91.31 Average Target Price from Analysts

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.31.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of ESLOY stock opened at $104.50 on Friday. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a one year low of $70.60 and a one year high of $110.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.38.

EssilorLuxottica SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sales of ophthalmic lenses and instruments. It operates through the following business segments: Lenses & Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers. The Lenses & Optical Instruments business segment engages in the production, finishing, distribution and trading of lens and instruments.

