Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Receives $12.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oddo Bhf raised Euronav from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Euronav in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet raised Euronav from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, ING Group raised Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

NYSE:EURN traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.29. The company had a trading volume of 17,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,913. Euronav has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $11.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average of $9.25. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 14.82% and a negative net margin of 71.01%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Euronav will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.97%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Euronav by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,334,142 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,034,000 after acquiring an additional 107,152 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Euronav by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,813,061 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,792,000 after buying an additional 1,759,799 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in Euronav by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 3,829,535 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,376,000 after buying an additional 29,109 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Euronav by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,861,364 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,927,000 after buying an additional 55,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Euronav by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,951,990 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,051,000 after buying an additional 49,838 shares during the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Euronav

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

