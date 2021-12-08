Evan Guillemin Sells 2,320 Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Stock

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Director Evan Guillemin sold 2,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.61, for a total value of $720,615.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

MLAB stock opened at $321.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.71, a current ratio of 11.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 345.89 and a beta of 0.33. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $232.88 and a twelve month high of $328.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $311.12.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $35.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.95 million. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 3.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 68.82%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 55.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 314 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $96,000. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MLAB. TheStreet upgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $344.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.