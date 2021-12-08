Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $102.26 Million

Brokerages forecast that Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) will report $102.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Everbridge’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $103.07 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $102.00 million. Everbridge reported sales of $75.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everbridge will report full-year sales of $367.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $367.60 million to $367.81 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $465.00 million, with estimates ranging from $455.80 million to $489.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Everbridge.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 31.91% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on EVBG. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.50.

In related news, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 1,372 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.87, for a total transaction of $196,017.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Alexander Meredith sold 24,624 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.86, for a total transaction of $3,517,784.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,439 shares of company stock valued at $9,025,483 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVBG. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Everbridge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Everbridge by 2,757.1% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Everbridge by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Everbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Everbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

EVBG opened at $114.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Everbridge has a 1-year low of $103.28 and a 1-year high of $178.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -39.01 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.74.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

