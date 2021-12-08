Everence Capital Management Inc. Acquires 21,660 Shares of Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS)

Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) by 119.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,660 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Regis were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its holdings in Regis by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 5,625,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,652,000 after buying an additional 122,223 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Regis by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,336,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,872,000 after acquiring an additional 11,513 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Regis by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,089,000 after acquiring an additional 37,248 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regis by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 594,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,568,000 after acquiring an additional 85,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Regis by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 472,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RGS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Regis from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

Shares of NYSE:RGS opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $117.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.14. Regis Co. has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.00, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $77.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.60 million. Regis had a negative return on equity of 214.11% and a negative net margin of 23.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.78) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regis Co. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regis Company Profile

Regis Corp. engages in the ownership, franchise, and operation of beauty salons. It operates through the Company-Owned Salons and Franchise Salons segments. The segments offer haircutting, styling, hair coloring, and other related services. It also sells hair care and other beauty products. Its brands include Supercuts, SmartStyle Hair Salon, Cost Cutters, First Choice Haircutters, Roosters, Opensalon, and Best Cuts.

