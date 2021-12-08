Everence Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 2,580 TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 62.9% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the second quarter valued at $41,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the second quarter valued at $72,000. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other TechTarget news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.21, for a total transaction of $1,623,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 10,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.18, for a total value of $976,198.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 188,554 shares of company stock worth $18,099,465. Company insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget stock opened at $99.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.82 and its 200-day moving average is $82.87. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.88 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.94 and a 12 month high of $111.44.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $69.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.82 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 8.70%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

TTGT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on TechTarget from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.44.

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

