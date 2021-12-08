Everence Capital Management Inc. Invests $225,000 in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Shares of CRS stock opened at $29.40 on Wednesday. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $26.84 and a 1-year high of $49.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.89.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.10. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $387.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Carpenter Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -19.56%.

Carpenter Technology Profile

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.