Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €36.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($40.45) target price on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €35.00 ($39.33) price target on Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €26.40 ($29.66) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($32.58) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($33.71) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($35.96) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €32.53 ($36.54).

Shares of EVK opened at €27.80 ($31.24) on Tuesday. Evonik Industries has a 12-month low of €26.78 ($30.09) and a 12-month high of €32.97 ($37.04). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €27.70 and its 200 day moving average price is €28.33.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

