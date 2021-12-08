Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €35.00 by Warburg Research

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) has been given a €35.00 ($39.33) price objective by Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.90% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($39.33) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($35.96) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Friday, November 5th. Baader Bank set a €31.00 ($34.83) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €44.00 ($49.44) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($33.71) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evonik Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €32.53 ($36.54).

Shares of Evonik Industries stock opened at €27.80 ($31.24) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €27.70 and a 200-day moving average of €28.33. Evonik Industries has a 52-week low of €26.78 ($30.09) and a 52-week high of €32.97 ($37.04).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

