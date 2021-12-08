Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 85 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INFO. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the second quarter worth about $561,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 2.1% in the second quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 66,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,448,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 13.3% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 10.2% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 864,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,392,000 after buying an additional 80,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 0.6% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 94,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,611,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INFO. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

Shares of INFO opened at $131.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.66. The company has a market capitalization of $52.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.11 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1-year low of $83.26 and a 1-year high of $132.35.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

