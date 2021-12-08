Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 234 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BG. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Bunge by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Bunge by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bunge by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in Bunge by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in Bunge by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bunge news, EVP Deborah Borg sold 769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.59, for a total value of $68,125.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 36,224 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,682 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BG opened at $87.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.64. Bunge Limited has a one year low of $60.27 and a one year high of $96.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.71.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $2.30. The firm had revenue of $14.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.89 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 4.31%. Bunge’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.20%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BG shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens increased their price target on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

