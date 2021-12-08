Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 8,563 Shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) by 169.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,629 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 8,563 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in FuelCell Energy were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCEL. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First National Trust Co bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

In other FuelCell Energy news, CFO Michael S. Bishop sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $55,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FCEL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.40.

Shares of FuelCell Energy stock opened at $7.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.88 and a beta of 4.75. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.34 and a 52 week high of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 11.95 and a current ratio of 13.36.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $26.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.63 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 131.77% and a negative return on equity of 18.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

