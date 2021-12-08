Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIACA. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 6,745.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 142,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after purchasing an additional 140,783 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ViacomCBS by 22.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 447,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,678,000 after acquiring an additional 83,415 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ViacomCBS by 109.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,585,000 after acquiring an additional 81,963 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in ViacomCBS by 50.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 134,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,510,000 after acquiring an additional 44,973 shares during the period. Finally, KLK Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth about $1,420,000. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ViacomCBS stock opened at $35.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.42. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.83 and a 52 week high of $101.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.79%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

