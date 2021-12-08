Exeter Financial LLC Has $4.14 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Exeter Financial LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 2.5% of Exeter Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. BFT Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 13,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $163.36 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $148.99 and a one year high of $179.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 63.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

