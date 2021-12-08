ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Shares Bought by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp grew its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,124 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp owned 0.25% of ExlService worth $10,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ExlService in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ExlService in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 10,525.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 15,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in ExlService in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EXLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ExlService from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.75.

In other news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 2,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total value of $327,595.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.75, for a total transaction of $2,495,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,620 shares of company stock valued at $8,464,133. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ExlService stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $136.68. 18 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,741. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.39 and a 52-week high of $138.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.31 and its 200 day moving average is $118.54.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $290.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.55 million. ExlService had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 19.06%. ExlService’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

