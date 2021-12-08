Experience Co Limited (ASX:EXP) Insider Anthony Boucaut Sells 10,000,000 Shares

Experience Co Limited (ASX:EXP) insider Anthony Boucaut sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.31 ($0.22), for a total transaction of A$3,100,000.00 ($2,183,098.59).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.25, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Experience Company Profile

Experience Co Limited, an adventure tourism and leisure company, provides tandem skydiving services in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Skydiving and Adventure Experiences segments. It also provides white water rafting, canyoning, helicopter and boat tours, reef tours, and snorkeling and diving in the Great Barrier Reef; rain forest tours; and hot air ballooning services.

