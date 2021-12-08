F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CEO Francois Locoh-Donou Sells 1,204 Shares

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,204 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total transaction of $275,029.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Francois Locoh-Donou also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 4th, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,042 shares of F5 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.70, for a total transaction of $231,011.40.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 7,500 shares of F5 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.54, for a total transaction of $1,639,050.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of F5 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.69, for a total transaction of $262,197.00.

FFIV stock opened at $232.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.29. F5 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.04 and a twelve month high of $239.12. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.24, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.05.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $1,399,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 789,322 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $156,903,000 after purchasing an additional 42,329 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $276,000. National Pension Service lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 21,296 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $305,000. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, F5 Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.47.

About F5 Networks

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

