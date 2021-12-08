Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Beck Bode LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Beck Bode LLC raised its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,780 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 3.9% of Beck Bode LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $13,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Facebook from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Facebook from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $323.80 on Wednesday. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $244.61 and a one year high of $384.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $331.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.52, for a total value of $28,718,496.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,577,363 shares of company stock valued at $541,049,646. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

