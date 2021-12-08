Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $14.120-$14.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $13.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35 billion-$1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.40 billion.

FICO opened at $400.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.25. Fair Isaac has a 52 week low of $342.89 and a 52 week high of $553.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $387.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $450.73.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $1.55. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 205.21% and a net margin of 29.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FICO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fair Isaac from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $464.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Fair Isaac from $630.00 to $550.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Fair Isaac from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $522.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $543.71.

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total value of $99,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fair Isaac stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 41,850 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.48% of Fair Isaac worth $69,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

