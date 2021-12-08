Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $14.120-$14.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $13.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35 billion-$1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.40 billion.
FICO opened at $400.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.25. Fair Isaac has a 52 week low of $342.89 and a 52 week high of $553.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $387.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $450.73.
Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $1.55. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 205.21% and a net margin of 29.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total value of $99,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fair Isaac stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 41,850 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.48% of Fair Isaac worth $69,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.
Fair Isaac Company Profile
Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.
