Family Firm Inc. Grows Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Family Firm Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,721 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,393,980 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,162,152,000 after purchasing an additional 757,995 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 11,217.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 600,819 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after buying an additional 595,510 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.6% in the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 69,572 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,674,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 36.6% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 210,548 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $23,541,000 after buying an additional 56,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 922,044 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $103,093,000 after buying an additional 11,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,122,607. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.92 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.49. The company has a market capitalization of $135.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

In related news, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $457,042.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens upgraded Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America started coverage on Starbucks in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Starbucks from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Starbucks from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.57.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

