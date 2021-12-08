Family Firm Inc. Has $469,000 Stock Position in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Family Firm Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,990 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IXG. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 150.0% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the second quarter worth $48,000.

Shares of IXG traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.80. 167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,699. iShares Global Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.50 and a fifty-two week high of $84.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.44 and a 200-day moving average of $79.66.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

