Family Firm Inc. Has $61.62 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Family Firm Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,663 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for 16.2% of Family Firm Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Family Firm Inc. owned 0.50% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $61,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 9,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $532,000. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 31,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,995,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWV traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $274.43. 1,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,006. The company has a fifty day moving average of $268.91 and a 200 day moving average of $262.19. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $216.95 and a twelve month high of $279.45.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.