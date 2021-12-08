Family Firm Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Family Firm Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITB. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 155.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 751.9% in the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 318.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ITB traded up $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.61. 3,013,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $46.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.21 and a 200-day moving average of $71.26.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

