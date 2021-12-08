Family Firm Inc. Sells 1,216 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Family Firm Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 1.7% of Family Firm Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 24,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $111.68. The stock had a trading volume of 102,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,408,144. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $81.23 and a 52 week high of $111.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.04.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

