Family Firm Inc. Sells 299 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Family Firm Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 106.1% in the second quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 500,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,846,000 after acquiring an additional 8,775,720 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,740.2% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,060,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031,951 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,780,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,748,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996,828 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 19,726,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,524,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% in the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 373,385 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $225.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,155,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,958,672. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $228.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.30. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $187.08 and a 12 month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

