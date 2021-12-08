Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $2.98 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1,667.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,920 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 50,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.0% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,653,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 9,058 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,175,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $696.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $613.89.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total transaction of $17,013,369.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 76,400 shares of company stock valued at $48,437,702 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $628.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $613.37 and its 200-day moving average is $555.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.52 and a 1 year high of $666.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

