Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $5.23 Million Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,611 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.1% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 5.4% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 12.8% during the third quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 16,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 31,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamant Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at about $449,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.38.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $121.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $152.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.90.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 124.01%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

