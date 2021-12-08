Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $6.50 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $6,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Element Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management increased its position in Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the third quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 65,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management increased its position in Coca-Cola by 2.4% in the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 5.4% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on KO shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

Shares of KO stock opened at $55.21 on Wednesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $48.11 and a 52-week high of $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.33.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $1,034,464.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,170 shares of company stock worth $3,578,996 over the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

