Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 1,912.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,260 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.2% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 51,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,194,000 after acquiring an additional 9,352 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 31.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 204,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,555,000 after acquiring an additional 9,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $264,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $148.37 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $115.88 and a 52-week high of $151.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

