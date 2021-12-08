Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 1,169 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $4,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Selway Asset Management grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 20,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.13.

CARR opened at $56.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.40. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $34.21 and a 1-year high of $58.89. The company has a market cap of $49.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

