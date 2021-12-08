Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Sells 1,017 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lessened its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 6.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.4% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 566,378.0% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,340,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,041,000 after acquiring an additional 13,338,202 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $989,563,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at about $588,283,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 27,777.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,575,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565,834 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,707 shares during the period. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,204,266.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $1,468,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PG stock opened at $151.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.34. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $152.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.62%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PG. Zacks Investment Research raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Erste Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.75.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

