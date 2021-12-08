Fei Protocol 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $46.61 Million (FEI)

Fei Protocol (CURRENCY:FEI) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. Fei Protocol has a total market cap of $426.10 million and approximately $46.61 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fei Protocol coin can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Fei Protocol has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00057980 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,256.83 or 0.08690859 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00061967 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00081969 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,761.91 or 1.01595224 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 426,116,733 coins and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

