Ferrexpo’s (FXPO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Ferrexpo (LON:FXPO) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 510 ($6.76) price objective on the iron ore producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FXPO. Barclays decreased their price target on Ferrexpo from GBX 300 ($3.98) to GBX 280 ($3.71) and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ferrexpo from GBX 370 ($4.91) to GBX 280 ($3.71) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 402 ($5.33).

Shares of LON FXPO opened at GBX 309.97 ($4.11) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 303.12 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 713.33. The firm has a market cap of £1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.30. Ferrexpo has a 52 week low of GBX 263.60 ($3.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 513 ($6.80). The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

