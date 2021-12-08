Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (FIS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 on December 27th

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the information technology services provider on Monday, December 27th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

Fidelity National Information Services has increased its dividend by 20.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Fidelity National Information Services has a dividend payout ratio of 20.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Fidelity National Information Services to earn $7.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.7%.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Shares of FIS stock opened at $106.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $65.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.06, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12 month low of $101.79 and a 12 month high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.71.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.