Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stock Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in FMC were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FMC in the third quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC in the second quarter worth $52,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 32.6% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of FMC in the second quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 15.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC stock opened at $107.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.84 and a 200-day moving average of $102.06. The firm has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.86. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $87.27 and a 1-year high of $123.66.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 26.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total transaction of $106,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

FMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on FMC from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.93.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

