Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 53.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,657 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,108 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in NetEase were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in NetEase by 6.5% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 18,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in NetEase by 71.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd raised its holdings in NetEase by 14.9% during the third quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 146,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,476,000 after purchasing an additional 18,963 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NetEase during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its holdings in NetEase by 20.7% during the third quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 563,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,660,313,000 after purchasing an additional 96,552 shares in the last quarter. 32.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $107.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.89. NetEase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.97 and a 1-year high of $134.33. The firm has a market cap of $71.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.56.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $5.07. NetEase had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. NetEase’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.25%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of NetEase from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CLSA cut their target price on shares of NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.88.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

