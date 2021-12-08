Fifth Third Bancorp Has $194,000 Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PK. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $126,440,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,372.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,745,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675,158 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 106.8% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,446,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,800 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $24,420,000. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 4.5% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 20,624,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,076,000 after acquiring an additional 881,198 shares during the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $18.12 on Wednesday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $24.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.37). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.16% and a negative net margin of 59.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PK shares. Truist boosted their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.75.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $75,192.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

