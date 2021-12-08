Fifth Third Bancorp Has $206,000 Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 25.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Exponent were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exponent in the third quarter worth $42,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Exponent by 6.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Exponent by 370.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Exponent in the third quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Exponent by 4.2% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXPO stock opened at $123.71 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.14 and a 200-day moving average of $107.33. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.10 and a beta of 0.39. Exponent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.13 and a twelve month high of $127.61.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $116.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.01 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 22.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.45%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXPO. Truist boosted their target price on Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other Exponent news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.83, for a total value of $62,415.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $341,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,953 shares of company stock valued at $476,775 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

