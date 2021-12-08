Fifth Third Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FREL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,668,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,650,000 after buying an additional 839,809 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 143.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 286,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,711,000 after purchasing an additional 168,650 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,134,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,532,000 after purchasing an additional 61,893 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 58.8% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 158,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 58,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HAP Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,785,000.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF stock opened at $33.19 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $33.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.18 and its 200-day moving average is $31.65.

