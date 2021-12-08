Fifth Third Securities Inc. Purchases New Stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 63.3% in the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 90.3% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $71.28 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.79. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.68 and a fifty-two week high of $75.76.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.