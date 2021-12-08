Financial Review: Mace Security International (MACE) vs. The Competition

Mace Security International (OTCMKTS: MACE) is one of 41 public companies in the “Industrial organic chemicals” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Mace Security International to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

Get Mace Security International alerts:

This table compares Mace Security International and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mace Security International 9.37% N/A N/A Mace Security International Competitors -325.20% -205.90% -13.19%

7.8% of Mace Security International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Mace Security International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mace Security International and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mace Security International $15.39 million $1.70 million 12.78 Mace Security International Competitors $2.83 billion $47.61 million 3.81

Mace Security International’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Mace Security International. Mace Security International is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Mace Security International and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mace Security International 0 0 0 0 N/A Mace Security International Competitors 242 961 1244 30 2.43

As a group, “Industrial organic chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 24.16%. Given Mace Security International’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mace Security International has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Mace Security International has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mace Security International’s rivals have a beta of -137.01, indicating that their average stock price is 13,801% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Mace Security International

Mace Security International, Inc. designs, manufactures, assembles, markets and sells consumer safety, personal defense, and electronic surveillance equipment and products to retailers, distributors, and individual consumers. It also offers tactical munition products and weapon systems for law enforcement and security professionals under Mace and Take Down brands. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

Receive News & Ratings for Mace Security International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mace Security International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.