Financial Review: Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) versus Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT)

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) and Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Pathfinder Bancorp has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eagle Bancorp Montana has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Pathfinder Bancorp and Eagle Bancorp Montana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pathfinder Bancorp 18.51% 9.28% 0.75% Eagle Bancorp Montana 17.92% 11.56% 1.34%

Dividends

Pathfinder Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Eagle Bancorp Montana pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Pathfinder Bancorp pays out 16.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Eagle Bancorp Montana pays out 18.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Pathfinder Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Eagle Bancorp Montana has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Eagle Bancorp Montana is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.5% of Pathfinder Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.1% of Eagle Bancorp Montana shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.0% of Pathfinder Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of Eagle Bancorp Montana shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Pathfinder Bancorp and Eagle Bancorp Montana, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pathfinder Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Eagle Bancorp Montana 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pathfinder Bancorp and Eagle Bancorp Montana’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pathfinder Bancorp $49.35 million 1.59 $6.95 million $1.75 9.77 Eagle Bancorp Montana $98.72 million 1.56 $21.21 million $2.66 8.53

Eagle Bancorp Montana has higher revenue and earnings than Pathfinder Bancorp. Eagle Bancorp Montana is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pathfinder Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Eagle Bancorp Montana beats Pathfinder Bancorp on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pathfinder Bancorp Company Profile

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in Pathfinder Bank. It offers checking and savings account, loans, and digital banking services for retail and business customers through its subsidiary. The firm also provides overdraft protection and mobile payments for individual clients; and cash management sweep account, remote deposit capture, and merchant card services for business clients. The company was founded on December 31, 1997 and is headquartered in Oswego, NY.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

