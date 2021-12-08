Financial Review: Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG) & Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG) and Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Sentage and Medallion Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sentage 0 0 0 0 N/A Medallion Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00

Medallion Financial has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.73%. Given Medallion Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Medallion Financial is more favorable than Sentage.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sentage and Medallion Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sentage $3.60 million 5.76 $1.59 million N/A N/A Medallion Financial $139.03 million 1.56 -$34.78 million $1.65 5.24

Sentage has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Medallion Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Sentage and Medallion Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sentage N/A N/A N/A Medallion Financial 24.75% 12.86% 2.39%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.6% of Medallion Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.4% of Medallion Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Medallion Financial beats Sentage on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sentage Company Profile

Sentage Holdings Inc. provides a range of financial services in consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other. The Consumer Lending segment include recreation and home improvement lending that provides financial assistance to high-growth prime and non-prime consumer; and residential home improvements concentrated in swimming pools, solar panels, roofs, and windows. The Commercial Lending segment provides senior and subordinated loans nationwide to businesses. The Medallion Lending segment owns, manages, and finance taxicab fleets, taxicab medallions, and corporate car services. The RPAC segment focuses in the sponsorships and race winning activity. The Corporate and Other Investments segment comprises equity and investment securities as well as other assets, liabilities, revenues, and expenses not allocated to the other main operating segments. The company was founded by Andrew Mead Murstein in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

